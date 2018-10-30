How Kevin Hart went from sleeping in the hallway of a one-bedroom apartment to making millions

As one of the country's most successful comedians earning millions of dollars, these days, Kevin Hart lives in a megamansion.

But it wasn't always that way.

Hart lived in a "little apartment that we had when I was growing up," he tells CNBC Make It in September, while sitting in a 268-square-foot tiny house he curated in partnership with Booking.com. "This is honestly probably along the same size," Hart says.

"We didn't have a lot of space, and it definitely wasn't this clever," Hart says referring to the amenities of the tiny house (like Amazon Alexa and Diptyque candles) but "it brings back memories."