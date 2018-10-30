Tech

Elon Musk buys $10 million in Tesla shares and plans to purchase $20 million more next week

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk added about $10 million worth of shares to his personal stake in Tesla, according to a filing on Tuesday.
  • A second $20 million purchase, done as a direct transaction with Tesla, should follow next week, according to the filing.
  • Musk previously announced plans to buy $20 million in Tesla shares after a settlement with the SEC over fraud charges cost him and the company $20 million each.
SpaceX, Tesla and The Boring Company founder Elon Musk.
Robyn Beck | AFP | Getty Images
SpaceX, Tesla and The Boring Company founder Elon Musk.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has purchased around $10 million worth of additional shares in the electric car maker and plans to buy another $20 million as soon as next week, according to a filing on Tuesday.

Musk previously promised to buy $20 million in Tesla stock following fraud charges and a settlement with the SEC that cost him and the company $20 million each.

Separate from that pronouncement, Tuesday's filing reveals that Musk purchased 29,844 shares of Tesla worth $9.997 million in open market transactions. He now owns about 20 percent of the company's shares.

Musk is still referred to as chief executive officer in today's filing after he removed the title of CEO from his biography page on the Tesla website last week. As part of the SEC settlement, Tesla is required to find a new chairman for the next three years.

Tesla's stock price has risen about 9 percent since its third-quarter earnings report last week. The company reported profits and positive cash flow for just the third time in its history

WATCH: Auto stocks rally on reports China may cut sales tax

Auto stocks rally on reports China may cut sales taxes
Auto stocks rally on reports China may cut sales taxes   

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
TSLA
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...