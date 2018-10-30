Disney bought Lucasfilm six years ago today and has already recouped its $4 billion investment

Disney's purchase of "Star Wars" production company Lucasfilm is proving to be one of the smartest acquisitions ever made in corporate America.

The deal, worth $4.05 billion in cash and stock, was announced Oct. 30, 2012 and marked the start of a new era in the Star Wars franchise. Disney would make back that investment and more in just a few short years. The four Star Wars feature films Disney has produced have grossed more than $4.8 billion at the box office, according to comScore.

"This was one of the smartest acquisitions in history," Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for comScore, told CNBC.

While box office grosses are a solid measure of a film's success, they still don't tell the whole story. There are hundreds of millions of dollars of costs that come into play, along with dozens of other "Star Wars" revenue streams.