Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Facebook, Electronic Arts, T-Mobile and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Facebook shares initially fell, then turned positive and rose 2 percent in the extended session after the social media giant released a mixed third-quarter earnings report. The company reported earnings of $1.76 per share, higher than the Street's $1.47 per share estimate.

Facebook missed expectations on revenue, however, reporting $13.73 billion compared to the $13.78 billion estimated by analysts. The company had warned of a revenue slowdown last quarter, partly because of its growing investment in data privacy. Facebook also missed expectations on both daily active users and monthly active users.

Electronic Arts shares fell 6 percent in the extended session despite beating expectations for the quarter. The video game company reported earnings of 83 cents per share compared to the 58 cents per share analysts expected. The company reported revenue of $1.22 billion, while Wall Street estimated $1.18 billion.

However, the company gave future revenue guidance that was below estimates.

Arconic shares rose as much as 10 percent in after-hours trading on Tuesday following a report by Reuters that Apollo Global Management is in advanced talks to acquire the company for $11 billion.

Apollo's offer is around $23 per share, higher than Tuesday's closing price of $19.70 per share.

T-Mobile stock rose 3 percent in after-hours trading following the release of a strong quarterly earnings report. The cellphone carrier reported earnings of 93 cents per share, higher than the 85 cents analysts estimated. Revenue also beat expectations, coming in at $10.84 billion compared to the Street's $10.72 billion estimate.

T-Mobile also added more net subscribers during the quarter than expected.

Yum China shares rose more than 3 percent in the extended session after the company beat earnings estimates for the third quarter. The company, which manages Yum brands like KFC and Pizza Hut in China, reporting earnings of 51 cents per share compared to analysts' estimate of 45 cents per share. The company missed revenue expectations, however, reporting $2.21 billion for the third quarter, while Wall Street expected $2.23 billion.

Same-store sale growth at KFC beat estimates, while Pizza Hut missed estimates.

MGM Resorts shares fell 2 percent in after-hours trading but then turned positive after reporting earnings that beat expectations on the top and bottom lines. The company reported earnings of 24 cents per share, while analysts had expected 19 cents per share. The company reported $3.03 billion in revenue compared to the $2.95 million estimate.

However, U.S. revenues for the casino giant were down from the prior year, and revenue in China also missed analysts' estimates.