Trump's attack on birthright citizenship will likely hit a constitutional dead end

In that 19th century case, United States v. Wong Kim Ark, the court ruled that a child of Chinese parents who was born in San Francisco was a U.S. citizen by virtue of his California birth.

"In the forefront both of the Fourteenth Amendment of the Constitution and of the Civil Rights Act of 1866, the fundamental principle of citizenship by birth within the dominion was reaffirmed in the most explicit and comprehensive terms," the court wrote at the time.

The debate continued. A few years back, amid clamoring in Congress over the issue, the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service prepared a report on the matter.

The service found in its 2012 memo that even at the time it was passed, the 14th Amendment was "intended to extend U.S. citizenship to all persons born in the United States and subject to its jurisdiction regardless of race, ethnicity or alienage of the parents." The protection was further enshrined in an Act of Congress, the 1866 Civil Rights Act, which had been passed over the veto of President Andrew Johnson.

Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., one of many lawmakers in Congress who previously worked as an attorney, immediately blasted the president's move as unconstitutional.

"A president cannot amend Constitution or laws via executive order," Amash wrote in a post on Twitter. "Concept of natural-born citizen in #14thAmendment derives from natural-born subject in Britain. Phrase "and subject to the jurisdiction thereof" excludes mainly foreign diplomats, who are not subject to U.S. laws."

Amash has taken positions at odds with the president before, and was critical of Trump's selection of Justice Brett Kavanaugh as his second Supreme Court nominee.

James C. Ho, a conservative lawyer whom Trump appointed to the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit last year, weighed in with a 2006 paper titled "Birthright Citizenship and the Original Understanding of the 14th Amendment."

In it, he wrote that any legislation that removed birthright citizenship would likely be voided by the nation's courts.

"All three branches of our government – Congress, the courts, and the Executive Branch – agree that the Citizenship Clause applies to the children of aliens and citizens alike," he wrote.

No legislation to remove birthright citizenship was passed. Nonetheless, some conservative scholars have continued to press the issue.