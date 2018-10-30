Trump reportedly plans to sign an executive order to terminate birthright citizenship

President Donald Trump is planning to terminate birthright citizenship, according to a report by Axios.

Trump plans to sign an executive order that would remove the right to citizenship for babies of non-citizens and unauthorized immigrants born on U.S. soil, he said Monday in an exclusive interview for "Axios on HBO," according to the the U.S. news site.

"This would be the most dramatic move yet in Trump's hardline immigration campaign, this time targeting 'anchor babies' and 'chain migration'," Axios said in its report, adding that the move would also likely lead to another stand-off between the U.S. president and the courts.

Trump has reportedly run the idea of ending birthright citizenship by his counsel and plans to proceed, despite likely controversy. To read the original story, click here.