Under Armour shares surge on earnings beat driven by strong international sales

Under Armour on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations thanks to a spike in sales overseas, as the sneaker maker continues to struggle to grow its business in the U.S.

The company also raised its earnings outlook for the full year, excluding any impact from its ongoing efforts to trim excess inventory and cut costs. Faced with heightened competition from the likes of Nike, Adidas and Lululemon, Under Armour has been pressured to roll out new merchandise that goes beyond the performance gear that it's known for.

Shares of the company climbed about 9 percent in premarket trading on the news. The stock as of Monday had risen more than 25 percent so far this year.

Here's what Under Armour reported for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: 25 cents, adjusted, vs. 12 cents expected

Revenue: $1.44 billion vs. $1.42 billion expected

The Baltimore-headquartered retailer reported net income of $75.3 million, or 17 cents per share, up from from $54.2 million, or 12 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, Under Armour earned 25 cents per share, ahead of the 12 cents per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Net sales rose about 2.4 percent to $1.44 billion, beating expectations of $1.42 billion.

In North America, Under Armour said revenue fell 2 percent during the quarter to $1.1 billion. It got a bigger boost overseas, where international sales jumped 15 percent to $351 million and now represent 24 percent of total sales, according to the company. Its strongest segment was Latin America, followed by Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Apparel revenue was up 4 percent, with footwear sales flat and accessories revenue down 6 percent, Under Armour said.

Looking to 2018, Under Armour now expects to earn between 19 and 22 cents per share, adjusted, up from a prior outlook of between 16 and 19 cents a share.

The company will hold a call with analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its quarterly results.