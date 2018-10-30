US Treasury yields move higher as investors await economic data, auctions

At around 5:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 3.1151 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.3541 percent.

Market sentiment has been hit by a range of negative factors in recent weeks, though investors appear to be particularly concerned about an intensifying U.S.-China trade war at present.

It comes after a Bloomberg report on Monday suggested the U.S. could be preparing to announce tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports by early December if talks between presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping breakdown next month.

The White House has raised the possibility of such a move previously, but this is the first time a timeline has been reported.

On the data front, consumer confidence for October is scheduled to be published at around 10:00 a.m. ET. Third-quarter housing vacancies and Dallas Fed services data for October are due to be released later in the trading day on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $45 billion in 4-week bills and $25 billion in 8-week bills on Tuesday.

In oil markets, crude futures slipped amid concerns an escalating U.S.-China trade war could soon dent economic growth. Brent crude traded at around $76.91 a barrel on Tuesday morning, down 0.6 percent, while U.S. crude was around $66.68 a barrel, around 0.5 percent lower.