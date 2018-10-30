VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

These are the 10 best universities in the world

University of Washington
 Nikko Hellstern | Getty Images
University of Washington

Ivy League schools dominate almost every college ranking — and for good reason. These prestigious institutions boast some of the most well-respected professors in the world, provide unparalleled financial aid resources and earn millions of dollars in research grants each year.

But when U.S. News & World Report evaluated 1,250 universities across 75 countries for their Best Global Universities of 2019 ranking, they found that select public universities are also offering students exceptional opportunities.

This year, the University of Washington bumped Johns Hopkins out of the top 10. Yale, Cornell and the University of Pennsylvania also fall lower on the ranking.

"When we first started publishing Best Global Universities, the rankings evaluated 500 schools in 11 countries. Since then, we've added 750 schools and have expanded to 75 nations," says Robert Morse, chief data strategist at U.S. News. "One thing has remained the same — schools that prioritize quality academic research remain at the top of the rankings."

To be considered for this list, schools needed to have produced a minimum, of 1,500 academic research papers between 2012 and 2016. Those that qualify are then evaluated based on 13 factors, including global and regional research reputation.

Here are the 10 best global universities, according to U.S. News:

Students study and walk between classes on the college campus of the University of Washington in Seattle, WA.
Mary Knox Merrill | The Christian Science Monitor | Getty Images
Students study and walk between classes on the college campus of the University of Washington in Seattle, WA.

10. University of Washington

Location: Seattle, U.S.
School type: Public
Total enrollment: 46,166
In-state tuition and fees (2018-2019): $11,517
Out-of-state tuition and fees (2018-2019): $36,898

Princeton University 
Photo: Princeton University, Office of Communications.
Princeton University 

9. Princeton University

Location: Princeton, U.S.
School type: Private
Total enrollment: 8,273
Tuition and fees (2018-2019): $47,140

The campus of Columbia University in New York City
Getty Images
The campus of Columbia University in New York City

8. Columbia University

Location: New York, U.S.
School type: Private
Total enrollment: 25,968
Tuition and fees (2018-2019): $59,430

University of Cambridge
Geography Photos/UIG via Getty Images
University of Cambridge

7. University of Cambridge

Location: Cambridge, U.K.
School type: Public
Total enrollment: 18,875
U.K. and EU tuition and fees (2019-2020): £9,250 ($11,852)
"Overseas" tuition and fees (2019-2020): between £20,157 and £52,638

California Institute of Technology
Danita Delimont | Getty Images
California Institute of Technology

6. California Institute of Technology

Location: Pasadena, U.S.
School type: Private
Total enrollment: 2,238
Tuition and fees (2018-2019): $52,362

University of Oxford
Oli Scarff/Getty Images
University of Oxford

5. University of Oxford

Location: Oxford, U.S.
School type: Public
Total enrollment: 20,256
U.K. and EU tuition and fees (2019-2020): £9,250 ($11,852)
"Overseas" tuition and fees (2019-2020): between £24,750 and £32,715 ($31,712 and $41,917)

University of California, Berkeley
Rick Gerharter | Getty Images
University of California, Berkeley

4. University of California Berkeley

Location: Berkeley, U.S.
School type: Public
Total enrollment: 41,910
In-state tuition and fees (2018-2019): $14,240
Out-of-state tuition and fees (2018-2019): $43,232

Stanford University
Beck Diefenbach | Reuters
Stanford University

3. Stanford University

Location: Stanford, U.S.
School type: Private
Total enrollment: 17,178
Tuition and fees (2018-2019): $51,354

MIT 
Nick De Clercq Photography | Getty Images
MIT 

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Location: Cambridge, U.S.
School type: Private
Total enrollment: 11,466
Tuition and fees (2018-2019): $51,832

The Baker Library at Harvard Business School
Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg | Getty Images
The Baker Library at Harvard Business School

1. Harvard University

Location: Cambridge, U.S.
School type: Private
Total enrollment: 20,604
Tuition and fees (2018-2019): $50,420

Harvard University topped U.S. News' global university ranking. The tuition and fees at Harvard for the 2018-2019 academic year was $50,420, but according to the common data set that all U.S. colleges and universities are required to submit, last year Harvard students received $185,987,860 in need-based aid, and the average financial aid package was $53,730.

Columbia University and Princeton University are the only other Ivy League schools to make the list.

Schools in the U.S. dominated the list. The only universities outside of the U.S. that managed to crack the top 10 are Cambridge University and Oxford University in the U.K. A total of 227 universities in the U.S. qualified for the ranking. China had a total of 130 institutions qualify and the U.K. had 78.

"Higher education continues to be more global, meaning that prospective students are looking beyond universities in their country when thinking about where to enroll," Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education at U.S. News, tells CNBC Make It in a statement.

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss:

These are the 6 top universities in the US
These are the 6 top universities in the US   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...