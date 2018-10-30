These are the 10 best universities in the world

Ivy League schools dominate almost every college ranking — and for good reason. These prestigious institutions boast some of the most well-respected professors in the world, provide unparalleled financial aid resources and earn millions of dollars in research grants each year.

But when U.S. News & World Report evaluated 1,250 universities across 75 countries for their Best Global Universities of 2019 ranking, they found that select public universities are also offering students exceptional opportunities.

This year, the University of Washington bumped Johns Hopkins out of the top 10. Yale, Cornell and the University of Pennsylvania also fall lower on the ranking.

"When we first started publishing Best Global Universities, the rankings evaluated 500 schools in 11 countries. Since then, we've added 750 schools and have expanded to 75 nations," says Robert Morse, chief data strategist at U.S. News. "One thing has remained the same — schools that prioritize quality academic research remain at the top of the rankings."

To be considered for this list, schools needed to have produced a minimum, of 1,500 academic research papers between 2012 and 2016. Those that qualify are then evaluated based on 13 factors, including global and regional research reputation.

Here are the 10 best global universities, according to U.S. News: