Volatile stocks set to rise | GE cuts dividend | Trump looks to end birthright citizenship

President Donald Trump is planning to terminate birthright citizenship, according to Axios. He plans to sign an executive order that would remove the right to citizenship for babies of non-citizens and unauthorized immigrants born on U.S. soil.



* US to deploy over 5,200 troops to Mexico border (Reuters)

Trump told Fox News the man suspected of sending explosive devices to CNN and several prominent Democrats "was insane a long time before." He previously claimed that "Fake News" has caused "great anger" in the country.



In the same interview, Trump said he thinks there will be "a great deal" with China on trade. But the president also warned that he has billions of dollars worth of new tariffs ready to go if a deal with Beijing isn't possible.

Republicans expect to have difficulty holding onto their House majority, according to USA Today, who interviewed officials. Behind the scenes, Republicans have formed a circular firing squad ahead of next Tuesday's election.



* GOP worries Trump skeptics in party might sit out midterms (WSJ)

More states are using Medicaid to focus on addressing social determinants of health such as access to housing and food, Axios reported. It's seen as a way to make health care more comprehensive and cost-effective.

Apple (AAPL) will hold a product event today in New York, with new iPad and Mac updates expected to be unveiled. CNBC's Todd Haselton said there may be other surprises as well, including Apple's AirPower wireless charging system.

Walmart (WMT) will be rolling out a "check out with me" option that it's been testing to all stores by Black Friday. Its mobile app this holiday season will also feature store maps that are aimed to help shoppers find items faster.

Facebook (FB) banned ads from Bloom, an online identity management service, saying that it was offering deceptive financial services products. Bloom does not sell any financial products, although people can use its service to apply for loans. (CNBC)