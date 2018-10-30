Volatile stocks set to rise | GE cuts dividend | Trump looks to end birthright citizenship

Futures were higher this morning ahead of Tuesday's session, but as investors have seen in recent days, a positive open means virtually nothing about where the market closes. The Dow lost a 352 point gain before dipping as many as 566 points and finishing lower by 245. (CNBC)
* This market reminds Jim Cramer of some of the worst declines he's ever seen (CNBC)
Dow components Coca-Cola (KO) and Pfizer (PFE) headline this morning's corporate earnings reports, with former Dow stock General Electric (GE) also reporting. Facebook (FB) headlines today's after-the-bell earnings reports. (CNBC)
* GE slashes quarterly dividend to a penny a share, starting 2019 (CNBC)
* Pfizer posts mixed third-quarter results, narrows full-year forecast (CNBC)
CNBC has learned that Red Hat (RHT) probably won't get an offer higher than the $190-per-share price from IBM (IBM), because rival suitors have already had a chance to bid. Google was one of several companies that had discussed a deal.
The S&P/Case-Shiller report on home prices for August will be out at 9 a.m. ET. At 10 a.m. ET, the Conference Board's October Consumer Confidence Index is expected to come in at 136, down from September's 138.4. (CNBC)