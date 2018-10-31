Facebook is popping after a mixed third quarter report and candid earnings call

Shares of Facebook were popping Wednesday after a mixed third quarter report and a candid earnings call with traditionally tight-lipped executives.

The stock gained more than 6 percent in the first few minutes of trading, adding to Tuesday's 3 percent bump to erase some losses from last week's tech rout.

Facebook on Tuesday reported growing revenue and earnings per share but posted slowing user numbers. CEO Mark Zuckerberg offered something of rare insight into the company's strategy moving forward, saying 2019 will be an investment year for the company and highlighting the ephemeral Stories feature as a particular focus.

Facebook's stock is still far from its 52-week high, trading roughly 30 percent lower than July levels, before it cratered more than 20 percent in a single day after reporting second quarter earnings.