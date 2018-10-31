Here's what every major Wall Street analyst is saying about Facebook's 'impressive' earnings report

Facebook's stock jumped before the opening bell Wednesday after the social media giant reported earnings that easily topped Wall Street analyst expectations.

Analysts were largely pleased with CEO Mark Zuckerberg's focus on stabilizing profit margins as well as plans for greater monetization of its Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram platforms despite some concerns around the company's user engagement.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Mahaney, for example, reiterated his outperform rating on Facebook shares and called the company "the bet risk-reward in large-cap internet."

"Monetization of core Facebook and Instagram assets still has material upside potential and Messenger and WhatsApp are beginning early stages of monetization," the analyst wrote. "Even under pressure, Facebook's producing impressive growth."

Here's a wrap of all the major analyst opinions.