44% of US employers give their workers paid time off to vote—that's still a record

Between 2017 and 2018 the percentage of employers offering unpaid time off to vote decreased from 33 percent to 29 percent. Vanessa Hill, senior media specialist for SHRM explains that these figures likely reflect companies shifting from unpaid to paid time off policies.

"Paid time off to vote ticked up slightly from the previous year, while unpaid time off went down by 4 percent, indicating that paid time off to vote is on a slight upswing," she told CNBC Make It over email. "The big picture view of time off to vote is more complicated than combining our two stats. That's because there are many state laws about time off to vote, and many laws have different requirements. What the stats show is that some employers are going above and beyond their state laws to offer paid or unpaid leave to vote."

The subtle shift may reflect a larger trend in companies increasing their commitment to helping their workers get to the polls. One campaign called Time to Vote has gained the support of 300 companies across the country, including Walmart, Tyson Foods and PayPal.

"The companies joining this campaign are committed to increasing voter participation through programs such as paid time off, a day without meetings and resources for mail-in ballots and early voting," said campaign organizers in a press release.

Apparel company Patagonia is among those involved in the initiative. "This campaign is nonpartisan, and it's not political," Corley Kenna, director of global communications and public relations at Patagonia, tells CNBC. "This is about supporting democracy, not supporting candidates or issues."

Kenna says that many of Patagonia's employees wouldn't have been able to vote if they didn't have the day off. "It's the right thing to do," she says.

