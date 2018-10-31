Ryanair's bag policy is changing — here's how to avoid the biggest fees

The budget airline Ryanair is introducing a new bag policy which now charges flyers who want to bring a wheelie bag or similar on to flights.

Until now the airline has allowed bags that didn't exceed 10 kilograms or dimensions of 55 cm x 40 cm x 20 cm into cabins for free.

The airline has said the changes, which come into effect on Thursday November 1, will help reduce flight delays and provide a cheaper checked-bag option.

On its website, Ryanair said the policy of tagging bigger bags that couldn't fit in the cabin at the last minute would now end.

"The bigger bag was tagged at the gate and put in the hold (for free). This led to the tagging of up to 120 free gate bags which caused delays to 25-minute turnarounds," the airline said.

The change means that "Non-Priority" customers can only bring one small carry-on bag for free with them and will be charged at least 8 euros ($9) if they want to bring a second bigger wheelie bag. That second bag will also have to be checked into the hold.

The 8-euro charge rises to 10 if selected online after the initial booking and hits 20- euros at the bag drop desk on the day of departure. If a non-priority customer gets all the way to the boarding gate with their wheelie bag, they will have to pay 25 euros to get the bag on the flight, the airline said.