Stocks making the biggest move premarket: GM, ANTM, CLX, EL & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

General Motors – The automaker reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.87 per share, well above the consensus estimate of $1.25 a share. Revenue also beat forecasts, and GM expects to hit the top end of its projected earnings outlook for the full year. GM's results were helped by higher prices in North America.

Anthem – The health insurer earned an adjusted $3.81 per share for the third quarter, 11 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also cam in above forecasts and Anthem increased its full-year forecast amid a rise in medical enrollment and favorable medical cost trends.

Clorox – The household products maker earned $1.62 per share for its latest quarter, 4 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also topped forecasts, however Clorox lowered its full-year outlook, citing cost pressures and unfavorable currency trends.

Estee Lauder – Estee Lauder beat estimates by 19 cents a share, with quarterly profit of $1.41 per share. Revenue also came in above Street projections. The cosmetics maker saw stronger demand for its luxury skincare products, and also raised its quarterly dividend to 43 cents per share from 38 cents.

Garmin – The maker of GPS products earned an adjusted $1 per share for its latest quarter, beating the 76 cents a share consensus estimate. Revenue also beat expectations and Garmin raised its full-year earnings forecast amid sales growth across all its product segments.

Yum Brands – The parent of KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut beat estimates by 21 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.04 per share. Revenue also came in above estimates. Pizza Hut sales fell, but KFC and Taco Bell saw better-than-expected same-store sales growth.

Facebook – Facebook reported quarterly profit of $1.76 per share, beating consensus estimates by 29 cents a share. Revenue came in slightly below forecasts, as did its user growth, but Facebook also showed better-than-expected expense control in its latest quarterly numbers.

Electronic Arts – Electronic Arts earned 83 cents per share for its fiscal second quarter, well above the consensus estimate of 58 cents per share. The video game publisher's revenue also came in above forecasts, however the shares are being pressured by weaker-than-expected guidance for net bookings — a metric combining physical and digital sales.

T-Mobile US – T-Mobile beat estimates by 8 cents a share, with quarterly profit of 93 cents per share. The mobile service provider's revenue also came in above forecasts. T-Mobile's results were driven by the addition of 774,000 postpaid phone customers during the quarter.

Amgen – Amgen reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $3.69 per share, 24 cents a share above Street forecasts. The biotech firm saw revenue beat estimates as well, and it also raised its full-year guidance. However, Amgen is also seeing lower-than-expected sales of drugs like cholesterol treatment Repatha because of price concessions.

MGM Resorts – MGM came in 5 cents a share ahead of estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 24 cents per share. Revenue also came in above forecasts and the casino operator saw better-than-expected revenue in Las Vegas, but its China revenue did not meet forecasts.

Yum China – Yum China reported quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share, 6 cents a share above estimates. The restaurant operator's revenue missed forecasts, however, as comparable-store sales fell by one percent compared to a year earlier. Yum China also announced a 2 cent a share dividend increase to 12 cents per share, and also increased its stock buyback plan.

Cheesecake Factory – Cheesecake Factory beat estimates by 4 cents a share, reporting adjusted quarterly profit of 62 cents per share. The restaurant chain's revenue came in below Street forecasts, however, as comparable-restaurant sales increased by a lower than expected 1.5 percent.

EBay – EBay reported adjusted quarterly profit of 56 cents per share, 2 cents a share above estimates. The online marketplace operator's revenue was in line with forecasts. EBay saw a 5 percent increase in gross merchandise volume, and a 7 percent revenue jump at its StubHub ticket selling unit.

FireEye – FireEye earned an adjusted 6 cents per share for its latest quarter, tripling the consensus estimate of 2 cents a share. The cybersecurity company reported better-than-expected revenue as well, as it signed up more subscribers.

Baidu – Baidu issued a lower-than-expected sales forecast for the remainder of the year, with the China-based search engine operator citing uncertainty over the economy, trade issues, and tougher regulations.

Arconic – Arconic is in advanced talks to be bought by private-equity firm Apollo Global, according to sources quoted by Reuters. The reported price for the aluminum products maker would be more than $11 billion.