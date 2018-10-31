Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Fitbit, Allstate and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Fitbit shares soared as much as 13 percent in after-hours trading after the company beat earnings and revenue expectations for the third quarter. The fitness tracker manufacturer reported earnings of 4 cents per share, while analysts had expected a loss of one cent per share. The company reported $394 million in revenue compared to the $381 million the Street estimated.

Fitbit also gave guidance for fourth-quarter earnings that exceeded analysts' estimates.

Allstate stock fell 3 percent in the extended session after the company released a mixed quarterly earnings report. The company beat revenue expectations, reporting $9.16 billion in revenue compared to the $8.72 billion estimated by Wall Street. However, the insurance giant reported earnings of $1.93 per share, missing the $2.21 per share estimated by analysts.

Allstate also announced a new $3 billion stock buyback plan.

Molina Healthcare shares jumped 8 percent in after-hours trading after the company beat the Street's estimates for third-quarter earnings. The company reported earnings of $2.97 per share compared to the $1.64 per share analysts expected. The company reported $4.7 billion in revenue for the third quarter, in line with estimates.

Molina also raised its earnings estimates for the full year above analysts' estimates.

XPO Logistics stock fell as much as 4 percent in the extended session after the company released its third-quarter earnings report, which missed expectations. The company reported earnings of 89 cents per share, while Wall Street expected 98 cents per share. XPO also reported $4.34 billion in revenue compared to the $4.4 billion analysts estimated.