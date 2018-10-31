The stock market lost more than $2 trillion in October. Here's what happened

October was a rough ride for U.S. stocks, which regained a portion of the month's losses Wednesday but remained on pace for one of the worst months since the financial crisis.
U.S. markets lost more than $2.5 trillion in October coming into the month's final day of trading, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices analyst Howard Silverblatt. Losses were spread widely across industry sectors. October is set to be the worst month for the S&P 500 since August 2011, Silverblatt noted.
"October volatility is legendary, and we're not just talking about the crash in 2008," Silverblatt told CNBC. "October is a much more volatile month than any of the others as far as quick declines go."
The month kicked off on a rocky note for stocks when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank is "a long way" from neutral interest rates. Powell said the Fed does not need the policies put in place that pulled the economy out of the last financial crisis. He declared that "we don't need" the "really extremely accommodative low interest rates" the central bank put in place a decade ago. The Fed is likely to raise the federal funds rate to 3.4 percent before pausing, according to the most recent projections.
Big technology stocks — most well-known as FANG: Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet — were among the hardest hit this month. Amazon and Netflix are set to end the month down about 20 percent each, with investors fleeing after both earnings reports. Facebook and Alphabet are on pace to finish October down over 8 percent each.