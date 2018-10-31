Trump's plans to scrap a nuclear pact with Russia could heighten tensions in Asia

Washington's plans to withdraw from a Cold War-era agreement with Moscow could have reverberating consequences around Asia, potentially escalating rivalry among nuclear-armed powers such as China and India.

President Donald Trump threatened on Oct. 20 to pull his country from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Russia — a bilateral deal that prohibits both nations from possessing, producing or test-flying a certain category of cruise missiles.

The pact, signed in 1987, was instrumental to easing Cold War tensions but Trump now claims Russian President Vladimir Putin has been violating the accord — but he provided no details on the violations.

If the treaty is abandoned, Washington and Moscow will be free to develop and deploy more missiles — a risky scenario for the European Union which considers the INF a pillar of its security architecture.

Less discussed, however, is the impact of Trump's decision on Asia.