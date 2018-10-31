Watch: Trump discusses economy and US labor at 'Our Pledge to America's Workers' event

[The stream is slated to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump on Wednesday is set to take part in a discussion on the economy and workforce development efforts, the White House said.

The event arrives less than a week before the midterm elections, where political analysts have given Democrats favorable odds to take control of the House of Representatives.

The discussion at the White House, titled "Our Pledge to America's Workers," follows the creation of the National Council for the American Worker, which Trump established by executive order on July 19.

That council's task, Trump said at the time, would be "to develop a national workforce and strategy to equip Americans of all ages and at all stages of their career with the skills they need to thrive in the modern economy."

The taskforce also gathered signatures from companies and labor organizations pledging to grow skills training and education programs for American workers.

Ahead of the Wednesday afternoon event, Deputy White House press secretary Lindsay Walters said, "The President is proud to announce that since the establishment of the Pledge to America's Workers, over 160 companies and organizations have pledged to create 6.39 million new enhanced career opportunities for America's workers."

Trump will be joined by a slew of senior administration officials, along with state and local politicians and an array of corporate CEOs and workers, according to Walters.

Attendees from the administration include: