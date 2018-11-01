Asia stocks kick off November with mixed trade

Shares in Asia were mixed in the first hours of November trading after a roller coaster October rocked stocks in the region.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped into negative territory in early trade, falling by 0.72 percent while the Topix shed 0.57 percent. Tech giants were in focus, with shares of conglomerate Softbank diving more than 6 percent and Panasonic plunging almost 10 percent.

In Australia, the benchmark ASX 200 gained 0.28 percent in morning trade, with the materials sector advancing 1.86 percent. Shares of major miners saw gains: Rio Tinto was up 1.92 percent, Fortescue Metals advanced 1.63 percent and BHP Billiton jumped 4.86 percent.