Asia stocks kick off November with mixed trade

  • Stocks in Australia and South Korea saw gains in morning trade.
  • Shares in Japan, on the other hand, slipped into negative territory in early trade.
  • China's closely watched Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index is due at 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN.

Shares in Asia were mixed in the first hours of November trading after a roller coaster October rocked stocks in the region.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped into negative territory in early trade, falling by 0.72 percent while the Topix shed 0.57 percent. Tech giants were in focus, with shares of conglomerate Softbank diving more than 6 percent and Panasonic plunging almost 10 percent.

In Australia, the benchmark ASX 200 gained 0.28 percent in morning trade, with the materials sector advancing 1.86 percent. Shares of major miners saw gains: Rio Tinto was up 1.92 percent, Fortescue Metals advanced 1.63 percent and BHP Billiton jumped 4.86 percent.

The move in BHP's stock followed an announcement where the company said it plans to return $10.4 billion to its shareholders through the combination of an off-market buyback and a special dividend. BHP said it would target an off-market share buyback of $5.2 billion immediately and plans to pay the remainder of the proceeds from its onshore U.S. assets sale in the form of a special dividend.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi saw gains of 0.42 percent.

For China's markets, traders may look to the closely watched Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, which is due to be reported 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN. That survey covers small and medium-sized enterprises in the country.

Kudlow says 'nothing is set in stone' on China tariffs

Chinese economic data has been particularly in focus in recent months as the U.S.-China trade war continues to worry investors and businesses. On Wednesday, the country missed expectations with its official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index — which covers large companies and state-owned enterprises — indicating that Chinese manufacturing growth has been weaker than anticipated.

In other trade war news, U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic advisor Larry Kudlow told CNBC on Wednesday that "nothing is set in stone right now" on whether Washington will impose additional tariffs on Beijing.

Kudlow said "policy talks" will determine whether the White House imposes new duties, "not an arbitrary timeline." The National Economic Council director added that he would not spell out the specific demands Trump wants China to meet in order for him to reduce tariffs. But he noted that the president has repeatedly pushed for Beijing to address alleged intellectual property theft and barriers to U.S. imports.

Kudlow's comments came following reports that said Trump could implement more tariffs on China as the trade frictions escalate.

Wall Street sees gains on October's last trading day

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks capped the final trading day in October with gains — the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all closed higher. Despite the positive day, the major averages still posted big October losses, dropping more than 5 percent each for the month.

Equities stateside had been under pressure in October amid renewed concerns over rising interest rates and U.S.-China trade relations, as well as worries about slowing corporate earnings growth.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.107 after seeing lows yesterday around 96.9.

The Japanese yen was at 112.78 against the dollar after strengthening from levels around 113.3 in the previous session. The Australian dollar was at $0.7081 after seeing highs beyond $0.709 yesterday.

Correction: This article has been updated to reflect that the Japanese yen strengthened against the dollar in the previous session.

