CIOs and CTOs managing the transition to a digital future

  • CNBC's Productivity@Work event took place on October 30 in New York City.
  • The Summit gathered tech leaders to examine how CIOs and CTOs are managing the transition to a digital future.
  • Graphic notetakers created visual representations of key takeaways from the stage.
"Ink Factory" | CNBC's Productivity@Work Summit

Rapid advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation are reimagining today's workplace and leading to big shifts in the workforce of tomorrow. CNBC's @Work is a three-part event series that examines the impact of new technology on three different disciplines — human resources, IT and finance.

The second event in the series, Productivity@Work, took place on October 30 and examined how CIOs and CTOs are managing the transition to a digital future.

Speakers included Blaine Hurst of Panera Bread and Lisa Su, both president and CEOs of their organizations on a panel about thinking like a CEO; Chris Young, CEO of McAfee and Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box talking AI, and more.

The next event in the series, Capital@Work is heading to San Francisco on December 3. Click here to apply to attend.

"Ink Factory" | CNBC's Productivity@Work Summit 

LEVEL UP: Think Like a CEO

How do you translate your technology vision into terms CEOs and boards can understand? The Productivity@Work audience got advice from two technologists – who are also CEOs – on how to convey the value of complex technology in straightforward business terms, match digitalization priorities across the organization, and be the kind of strategic partner that drives real progress.

AMD CEO Lisa Su and Panera CEO Blaine Hurst were interviewed by "Squawk Alley" anchor Jon Fortt.

"Ink Factory" | CNBC's Productivity@Work Summit 

TIPPING POINT: Is the Right Team a Temporary Team?

Google now employs more contract workers than direct staff. It's a trend that's not only happening in Silicon Valley -- close to 60 million U.S. workers are now freelance, 36% of the entire workforce. What are the implications for companies, our workers and our country?

Upwork CEO Stephane Kasriel delivered a provocative presentation.

"Ink Factory" | CNBC's Productivity@Work Summit

TALENT WARS: Fighting the FANGs … and Winning

Finding – and keeping – top tech talent is critical to success in the digital age. We learned strategies from two industry leaders who know what it takes to compete and win.

Kleiner Perkins senior partner Juliet de Baubigny and Delta Airlines EVP and CIO Rahul Samant were interviewed by "Squawk Alley" co-anchor Morgan Brennan.

"Ink Factory" | CNBC's Productivity@Work Summit

A WIDER NET: Finding Innovation Where It Lives

Innovation often comes from unlikely places. Giving more employees access to data, technology and tools can enable breakthrough ideas. We discussed how innovation democratization accelerates productivity, creativity and progress.

Co-founder and COO of data.world Matt Laessig joined CNBC.com technology reporter Kate Fazzini for a conversation.

"Ink Factory" | CNBC's Productivity@Work Summit

RISKS & REWARDS: A.I. in the Enterprise

Artificial intelligence promises transformational advances, but with innovation comes risk. We learned about new ways AI is driving productivity and how your company can reap these rewards while minimizing vulnerabilities.

Box co-founder and CEO Aaron Levie and McAfee CEO Chris Young were interviewed by Jon Fortt.

For more from the @Work event series, visit cnbc.com/work.

WATCH: CNBC's Productivity@Work live: Tech leadership and the future of work