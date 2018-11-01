Fitbit pops over 25% on earnings

Fitbit jumped over 25 percent in early trading Thursday after beating earnings and revenue estimates for the third quarter on Wednesday.

The company surpassed Street expectations of a one cent loss per share, reporting earnings of 4 cents per share. Fitbit beat revenue estimates of $381 million as well, reporting $394 million for the quarter.

Fitbit delivered mixed guidance for the fourth quarter. It expects earnings over 7 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 6 cents per share, though it expects revenue to be lower than estimates of $569 million, expecting just $560 million.



Fitbit's smartwatch revenue grew significantly over the third quarter, making up 49 percent of total revenue, compared to under 10 percent less than a year ago.

