Fitbit pops over 25% on earnings

  • Fitbit beat estimates on revenue and earnings per share for the third quarter.
  • The company's smartwatch revenue has grown significantly, making up 49 percent of total revenue.
  • It provided mixed guidance for the fourth quarter.
The first page of default apps on the Fitbit Ionic
Todd Haselton | CNBC
Fitbit jumped over 25 percent in early trading Thursday after beating earnings and revenue estimates for the third quarter on Wednesday.

The company surpassed Street expectations of a one cent loss per share, reporting earnings of 4 cents per share. Fitbit beat revenue estimates of $381 million as well, reporting $394 million for the quarter.

Fitbit delivered mixed guidance for the fourth quarter. It expects earnings over 7 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 6 cents per share, though it expects revenue to be lower than estimates of $569 million, expecting just $560 million.

Fitbit's smartwatch revenue grew significantly over the third quarter, making up 49 percent of total revenue, compared to under 10 percent less than a year ago.

-CNBC's Carmin Chappell contributed to this report.

FitBit jumps on unexpected profit, AIG reports EPS miss
FitBit jumps on unexpected profit, AIG reports EPS miss   

