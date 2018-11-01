If you invested $1,000 in Apple at its IPO, here's how much money you'd have now

Apple was founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne, who exited the company less than two weeks later. The new venture's first customer was a Bay Area computer store called The Byte Shop, which ordered 50 Apple I computers. To fulfill the contract, Jobs took out a $15,000 loan.

The company grew from there and released the Apple II in June 1977. The new model featured color video graphics and increased memory. "To me, a personal computer should be small, reliable, convenient to use and inexpensive," Wozniak wrote in an article for Byte Magazine, describing the new system.

In December 1980, Apple went public. The Wall Street Journal described the event as "one of the most eagerly awaited in recent years."

Apple's 4.6 million shares went for $22 each and sold out "almost immediately," EDN reports. The stock rose more than 30 percent that day and closed at $29 per share.

The IPO minted more than 300 millionaires in a single day, including several Apple employees. At the time, it created "more millionaires than any company in history had produced," according to EDN, and Jobs himself made more than $200 million.