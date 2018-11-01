If you invested $1,000 in Apple at its IPO, here's how much money you'd have now

At a press event on Tuesday, Apple debuted a slew of updated products, including a new MacBook Air and and two iPad Pros. However, it's still too early to tell if the improved products are worth their elevated prices, says CNBC's Todd Haselton.
One thing is clear, though: If you had bet on Apple in its early days, your gamble would have paid off, big time.
A $1,000 investment in Apple on the day of its initial public offering, or IPO, in December 1980, would be worth more than $500,000 today, according to CNBC calculations. That includes price appreciation and dividends.
While Apple's stock has performed well, any individual stock can over- or under-perform and past returns do not predict future results.