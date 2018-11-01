New York Times jumps on earnings beat and strong subscriber growth

Shares of the The New York Times jumped in premarket trading Thursday after the company reported third quarter earnings that beat on both the top and bottom lines.

The company also reported more than 3 million digital-only subscriptions and 4 million total subscriptions as of the end of the third quarter.

Here's how the company did compared with what Wall Street expected:

Earnings : 15 cents per share vs. 11 cents, forecast by Refinitiv

: 15 cents per share vs. 11 cents, forecast by Refinitiv Revenue: $417.3 million vs. $408.5 million, forecast by Refinitiv

The stock traded as much as 27 percent higher after the report, but later eased off. The stock rose as much as 5 percent in the first few minutes of trading.

The company's 3-million-plus total digital subscriptions is an increase of 24 percent from the year-ago period. The digital subscriptions category includes subscriptions to the company's news content as well as include standalone subscriptions to the daily crossword and to the company's Cooking app.

Subscription revenue increased 4.5 percent year-over-year and accounted for nearly two-thirds of total revenue for the quarter, CEO Mark Thompson said in a statement. Advertising revenue grew 7.1 percent year-over-year.

Other revenues — a catch-all category including printing operations and real estate rental income — grew 49.3 percent during the third quarter from the year-ago period.

The New York Times stock, though relatively volatile due to traditionally low trading volume, has been on something of a tear recently. Shares gained 20 percent in the last 30 days and more than 50 percent in the last 12 months.