Morning Brief

Stocks start fresh in November | Apple reports earnings | Google employees protest

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning after two straight days of strong gains that trimmed October's significant losses. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq's gains the past two days were their first back-to-back advances of October. (CNBC)

* Cramer: It's a mistake to write off FANG even as the stocks could still go lower (CNBC)

Dow component DowDupont (DWDP) leads this morning's list of corporate earnings, with Cigna (CI), New York Times (NYT), Spotify (SPOT) and more. Apple (AAPL) is the headliner of today's after-the-bell earnings reports. (CNBC)

The Institute For Supply Management is out with its October Manufacturing Index at 10 a.m. ET. At the same time, the government is out with September construction spending. Automakers will issue their October sales figures throughout the morning. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

President Donald Trump said the number of military troops deployed to the U.S.-Mexican border could reach 15,000, roughly double the number the Pentagon said it currently plans for a mission whose dimensions are shifting daily. (AP)

In an interview with Axios that will premiere on Sunday, Trump said railing against his enemies in the media helped him win the election, and that his supporters like him more when he cranks up the "enemy of the people" rhetoric.

Trump ripped House Speaker Paul Ryan, a day after Ryan said the president could not eliminate birthright citizenship with an executive order. Ryan, a prolific party fundraiser, is retiring and not seeking re-election. (CNBC)

With less than a week left before Election Day, Democrats are leaving nothing to chance in the final leg of the midterm election campaign, outspending Republicans by a wide margin in the parties' battle for control of the House. (CNBC)

* Republicans pin election hopes on Trump's rallies (WSJ)
* Pelosi confident Dems will gain seats and flip the House (CNBC)

Today is the beginning of the second Affordable Care Act enrollment season under Trump, and things are pretty stable. People will also be able to buy skimpy, inexpensive "short-term" plans as an alternative to ACA coverage. (Axios)

Hundreds of Google employees in more than 20 offices around the world are staging walk-outs today to protest for more transparency amid complaints of sexism, racism and unchecked executive power in their workplace. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) is exploring a tie-up with the largest U.S. radio group, iHeartMedia, to try and boost its streaming service, according to the Financial Times. Talks between the two companies are reportedly at a preliminary stage.

CVS (CVS) is piloting a program in Boston that includes free delivery on most prescriptions and online purchases, access to a pharmacist helpline, a 20 percent discount on all CVS-branded products and a monthly $10 coupon. (CNBC)

Billionaire investor David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital posted a small gain in October, when stocks tumbled, but is still nursing some of the industry's biggest losses for the year. Greenlight is traditionally one of the first firms to notify investors of its performance. (Reuters)

STOCKS TO WATCH

AIG (AIG) lost an adjusted 34 cents per share for the third quarter, surprising analysts who had expected a profit of six cents per share. The insurance company's results were impacted by significant catastrophe losses in North America and Japan.

Fitbit (FIT) earned an adjusted four cents per share for its latest quarter, compared to expectations of a one cent per share loss. The wearable fitness device maker's revenue also topped estimates, although the company did give mixed current quarter guidance.

Allstate (ALL) reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.93 per share, shy of the $2.21 consensus estimate, although the insurer's revenue came in above Street forecasts. The company also announced a new $3 billion stock buyback plan.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) shares may benefit from the news that gambling revenue in Macau rose 2.6 percent in October from a year earlier to about $3.4 billion, the highest monthly figure in four years. Gambling revenue in the Chinese territory has now risen for 27 straight months.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) posted its highest quarterly profit in four years during the third quarter, helped by rising oil and gas prices.

Pfizer (PFE) was downgraded to "market perform" from "outperform" at BMO Capital Markets in what the firm said is a valuation call. The drug maker's stock is up almost 19 percent so far this year.

SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) was upgraded to "overweight" from "sector weight" at Keybanc, which cites higher confidence that the theme park operator will have a successful turnaround.

WATERCOOLER

Starting tomorrow, Starbucks (SBUX) will begin offering six holiday beverages, about 7 to 10 days earlier than previous years. Retail offerings in Starbucks stores will feature an assortment of selections under $20. (CNBC)

