President Donald Trump said the number of military troops deployed to the U.S.-Mexican border could reach 15,000, roughly double the number the Pentagon said it currently plans for a mission whose dimensions are shifting daily. (AP)

In an interview with Axios that will premiere on Sunday, Trump said railing against his enemies in the media helped him win the election, and that his supporters like him more when he cranks up the "enemy of the people" rhetoric.

Trump ripped House Speaker Paul Ryan, a day after Ryan said the president could not eliminate birthright citizenship with an executive order. Ryan, a prolific party fundraiser, is retiring and not seeking re-election. (CNBC)

With less than a week left before Election Day, Democrats are leaving nothing to chance in the final leg of the midterm election campaign, outspending Republicans by a wide margin in the parties' battle for control of the House. (CNBC)



* Republicans pin election hopes on Trump's rallies (WSJ)

* Pelosi confident Dems will gain seats and flip the House (CNBC)

Today is the beginning of the second Affordable Care Act enrollment season under Trump, and things are pretty stable. People will also be able to buy skimpy, inexpensive "short-term" plans as an alternative to ACA coverage. (Axios)

Hundreds of Google employees in more than 20 offices around the world are staging walk-outs today to protest for more transparency amid complaints of sexism, racism and unchecked executive power in their workplace. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) is exploring a tie-up with the largest U.S. radio group, iHeartMedia, to try and boost its streaming service, according to the Financial Times. Talks between the two companies are reportedly at a preliminary stage.

CVS (CVS) is piloting a program in Boston that includes free delivery on most prescriptions and online purchases, access to a pharmacist helpline, a 20 percent discount on all CVS-branded products and a monthly $10 coupon. (CNBC)

Billionaire investor David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital posted a small gain in October, when stocks tumbled, but is still nursing some of the industry's biggest losses for the year. Greenlight is traditionally one of the first firms to notify investors of its performance. (Reuters)