The big number from the October jobs report could be bad news for the market

The recent market slump began right around the time Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made comments about the future path of monetary policy that indicated the central bank would be hiking rates more than anticipated. Powell has said he is concerned about financial imbalances as well as the Fed getting behind the curve when it comes to inflation.

An inflation scare earlier this year also spurred a market correction.

"There are fears from investors that the Fed will make a policy mistake by tightening too aggressively and prematurely ending the economic expansion," Arone said.

As for the 3 percent level itself, some in the market often focus on such round numbers that end up not meaning that much. After all, the pace of wage gains still is only modestly ahead of the inflation rate, meaning that workers still are seeing only incremental gains.

"I find it hard to believe that anything in that report is going to be very useful to get any strong sense in how things [in the market] behave over the next few months," said Joseph LaVorgna, chief economist for the Americas at Natixis. "The only useful part of this report is the direction of the unemployment rate. It's still going down."

Economists expect the headline jobless rate to hold at 3.7 percent, a nearly 50-year low. Total nonfarm payroll growth is projected at 190,000, after September's disappointing 134,000.

The jobs report often moves the market. Positive surprises over the past two years have generated an average gain of 0.38 percent on reporting day, with the market higher 82 percent of the time, according to Bespoke Investment Group. The market has been about flat on average for days when the payrolls number came below estimates, with gains happening 62 percent of the time.

A reading for hourly earnings above 3 percent "could create additional market anxiety about building inflationary pressures," Lewis Alexander, chief U.S. economist at Nomura, said in a note. "However, we do not expect increases in wage growth to translate directly into inflation."