US Treasury yields tick higher ahead of fresh economic data

U.S. government debt prices ticked lower as investors kept their focus on a raft of economic data expected on Thursday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was slightly higher at 3.163 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up at 3.409 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Investors continue to keep their focus on corporate earnings and data. On Thursday, weekly jobless claims are expected at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by a PMI manufacturing index at 9:45 a.m. ET and an ISM manufacturing index and construction spending at 10 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction a 13-week, a 26-week and a 52-week bill on Thursday.

In oil markets, crude futures dropped amid signs of rising supply and growing concerns that demand might weaken on the prospect of a global economic slowdown. Brent crude traded at around $74.72 a barrel on Thursday morning, down 0.3 percent, while U.S. crude was at around $65.01 a barrel.