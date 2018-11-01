Watch Larry Kudlow speak live about the state of small business 

[The stream is slated to start at 9:30 pm ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Top White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow is speaking Thursday in Washington, D.C. at an event addressing the state of small business in the U.S. today.

The event, presented by the Washington Post, also will feature Revolution Fund Chairman and CEO Steve Case as well as other small business executives and industry leaders. Kudlow specifically will focus on how federal policy, such as tax cuts, deregulation and trade, affects small businesses.

Kudlow is chairman of the National Economic Council.

