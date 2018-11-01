Watch: SEC Chairman Jay Clayton is speaking at financial markets conference

[The stream is slated to start at 8:00 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton is participating in a "fireside chat" at the Georgetown Center for Financial Markets and Policy's Financial Markets Quality Conference.

Clayton made headlines in October after he said that the Commission may opt to weigh in on the idea of moving to six-month earnings reporting for smaller firms but "I don't think quarterly reporting is going to change for our top names anytime soon."

President Donald Trump has asked U.S. regulators to scrutinize the importance and necessity of the longtime quarterly earnings reports.