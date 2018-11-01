Watch: Trump gives update on border security as he hypes migrant caravans in final midterm push

[The stream is slated to start at 4:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is set Thursday to "give an update on border security," the White House said, as he and his administration underscore the alleged threats from a caravan of migrants traveling to the southern border ahead of the midterm elections.

The remarks come a day after Trump said he may send as many as 15,000 military personnel to the U.S.-Mexico border "on top of Border Patrol, ICE and everybody else."

It also comes less than a week out from the November midterms, where analysts forecast Democrats hold strong odds of retaking majority control of the House of Representatives.

Trump has ramped up his rhetoric on immigration, warning without evidence that "unknown Middle Easterners" and criminals are part of the group of thousands of migrants traveling from central America, and blaming the caravans on Democrats.