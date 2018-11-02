Over 35% of workers making over $100,000 say they would quit a job without a new one

Across the country, Americans are quitting their jobs. According to the most recent Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), American workers are quitting at the highest rate since 2001. It's a trend that can be seen across all age and wage brackets, including those who earn six figures.

Confidence in the labor market is sky-high thanks to a low national unemployment rate of just 3.7 percent. In fact, workers are feeling so sure of themselves that when Ladders surveyed more than 50,000 workers earning over six figures, they found that 67 percent see themselves quitting in the next six months and 35.4 percent would actually quit a job they didn't like without another job lined up.

"The job market swings every decade between fear and greed. Currently, with more than one job open for each unemployed person, professionals have their pick of jobs to choose among," Ladders CEO Marc Cenedella tells CNBC Make It. "Very favorable employment markets, and a sense that your pot of gold is just over the rainbow, are leading many Americans to have great confidence [in] their ability to make it their own way."

It's a gable, but it could pay off in the current labor market. Brian Kropp, vice president at research firm Gartner, says that quitting might be workers' best chance to snatch that "pot of gold" that Cenedella describes.

According to Kropp, the average increase in compensation for a worker who quits their old job for a new one in today's tight labor market is about 15 percent. "You're never going to get that 15 percent [increase] by staying at your current job," he tells CNBC Make It. "That's just not going to happen."