Asia Markets

Australian stocks slip despite Wall Street gains

  • Stocks in Australia were lower in early trade despite gains on Wall Street after comments from President Donald Trump indicated potential progress in U.S.-China trade relations.
  • Still, it is unclear how much progress Trump and Xi made toward breaking an impasse over how they will assuage Trump's grievances with Beijing and move toward reducing tariffs

Stocks in Australia were lower Friday morning despite gains on Wall Street after comments from President Donald Trump indicated potential progress in U.S.-China trade relations.

The benchmark ASX 200 slipped 0.19 percent in early trade, with the energy sector seeing losses of 1.49 percent and the heavily weighted financial subindex declining by 0.62 percent.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a higher open for Japan's Nikkei 225. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,735 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,760. The index last closed at 21,687.65.

Symbol
Name
Price
  
Change
%Change
NIKKEI
---
HSI
---
ASX 200
---
SHANGHAI
---
KOSPI
---
CNBC 100
---

Trump tweets about conversation with Xi

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 264.98 points to close at 25,380.74 while the S&P 500 rose 1.1 percent to finish at 2,740.37. The Nasdaq Composite also saw gains of 1.8 percent to close at 7,434.06.

Trump said in a tweet on Thursday that he had a "long and very good conversation" with Chinese President Xi Jinping on trade. He added that "discussions are moving along nicely" and meetings between the two leaders at the upcoming G-20 summit are being scheduled.

It is unclear how much progress Trump and Xi made toward breaking an impasse over how they will assuage Trump's grievances with Beijing and move toward reducing tariffs. Talks between the two countries have recently stalled as the White House pushes for an end to alleged intellectual property theft by Chinese companies and a reduction in the U.S. trade deficit with China. Beijing has so far appeared unwilling to make major concessions.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.277 following a steep weakening from levels above 96.9 yesterday.

The Japanese yen was at 112.65 against the dollar after seeing lows above 112.9 in the previous session while the Australian dollar (AUD) traded at $0.7202 after Thursday's rally from the $0.708 handle.

"AUD/USD has lifted to a one‑month high above 0.7200 assisted by a combination of the sell‑off in the USD ... a recovery in global equity markets and yesterday's Australian economic data," Richard Grace, chief currency strategist and head of international economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a morning note.

Here is a look at some of the economic data being released in the trading day ahead:

  • Australia — Producer Price Index for the third quarter and Retail Sales data for September at 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN

— CNBC's Fred Imbert and Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
USD/JPY
---
USD INDEX
---
NASDAQ
---
.SP500
---
.DJITR
---
HSI
---
KOSPI
---
ASX 200
---
.NKXQ
---
NIKKEI
---
SHANGHAI
---
VPL
---