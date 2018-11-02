Australian stocks slip despite Wall Street gains

Stocks in Australia were lower Friday morning despite gains on Wall Street after comments from President Donald Trump indicated potential progress in U.S.-China trade relations.

The benchmark ASX 200 slipped 0.19 percent in early trade, with the energy sector seeing losses of 1.49 percent and the heavily weighted financial subindex declining by 0.62 percent.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a higher open for Japan's Nikkei 225. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,735 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,760. The index last closed at 21,687.65.