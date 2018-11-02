Veteran GOP operative Bill Kristol wants to talk to Nikki Haley about running against Trump in 2020

On the day Nikki Haley resigned as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations she made it clear she has no intention to run for president in 2020.

That's not stopping Republican operative Bill Kristol from approaching her to see whether she would run against President Donald Trump in a primary.

"When she leaves the administration I'd be happy to buy her lunch and see what's happening with Trump, the economy, [special counsel] Bob Mueller" and whether she wants to run in 2020, Kristol said in an interview on Thursday. "I'll hope to speak with her as well as many other people."

He added: "What we are doing is laying the groundwork and showing there's a path and helping create that path for anyone who chooses to run. That decision is obviously up to them."

The reason for his interest in Haley is that she has something none of his other potential candidates have: insight into the inner workings of the administration. The awareness she gained from working directly with the president could give her an advantage in a potential fight versus Trump in a primary, Kristol said.

"The advantage she has is that, while she's clearly different from Trump, she's worked with him. She's impressive," he added.

Representatives from the U.S. mission to the UN, the White House and Trump campaign did not respond to requests for comment.