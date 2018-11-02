Americans often think financial planning is as difficult as training for a marathon. And many are hoping that new innovations in technology can help take the pain out investing their money.

The good news is that managing money will likely look a lot different in the future, thanks to technology.

That's according to a new survey released by financial services firm Charles Schwab this week.

More individuals say they favor tech to help manage their money than would use it to have their food delivered, find a date, diagnose a health issue or drive a car, according to the survey results.

And many financial firms are working to help make it possible with just a touch on your mobile device. Consumers are responding. A number are already turning to their smartphones and tablets instead of visiting bank branches.

Yet when it comes to their overall financial plan, many still want that human touch.

Eighty-six percent of the 1,000 individuals surveyed said they still want to be able to interact with a person, and 43 percent said they prefer human help over automation for even routine daily financial tasks.