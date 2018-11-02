Elon Musk said he doesn't plan to change much about his Twitter habits, even after a settlement with the SEC caused him and Tesla to pay $20 million and for Musk to step down as the company's chairman.

Musk addressed his Twitter usage on a new episode of the Recode Decode podcast with Kara Swisher where he discussed a range of issues from whether he would accept money from Saudi Arabia to the problems that plagued Tesla over the past year.

Musk got in trouble with the SEC for a tweet he sent earlier this year that claimed he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private again.

When Swisher asked whether he would change how he uses Twitter following a $20 million fine against him and Tesla from the SEC, Musk said, "Not really. I think it's mostly just if it's something that might cause a substantial movement in the stock during trading hours. That's about it."

(Musk can tweet about truthful information that could affect the stock.)

Musk had previously tweeted that his initial message about securing funding to take Tesla private was "worth it."

"Some people use their hair to express themselves," Musk told Swisher. "I use Twitter."