 European markets seen higher on hopes of a US-China trade agreement; Banks in the spotlight 

Shares in Europe are poised to open higher Friday on hopes of a trade agreement between China and the United States.

The FTSE 100 is seen higher by 61 points at 7,175; the DAX is set to open up by 108 points at 11,576 and the CAC 40 is expected to open up by 45 points at 5,130; according to IG.

In Asia, stocks were mostly higher after President Donald Trump said there has been progress in trade talks with China. Trump said that trade "discussions are moving along nicely." As a result, stocks on Wall Street closed higher, and this sentiment is set to carry over onto the European trading day.

At the same time, investors will be monitoring further corporate results. Glencore and Erste Group Bank will be updating the markets.

There will also be quite a lot of focus on European banks, with the European Banking Authority due to release its latest stress test results. In the meantime, Jamie Dimon, J.P. Morgan's chief executive officer has said it has no interest in buying Deutsche Bank, the embattled German lender, Handelsblatt reported.

In terms of data, there will be Markit manufacturing PMIs out in the euro zone at 9a.m. London time.