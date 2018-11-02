HBO isn't happy that President Donald Trump used "Game of Thrones" imagery and language to promote sanctions against Iran.

An image of Trump posted Friday featured a text overlay reading "Sanctions are coming." The font of the text is a near-match of the style used in HBO's mega-popular fantasy television series. The slogan itself appears to imitate "Winter is coming," one of the show's most popular slogans.

In a statement to CNBC, HBO said, "We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes."

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on HBO's statement.

It was not immediately clear from Trump's tweet which sanctions he was referring to. But the White House's official Twitter account appeared to clarify in a follow-up shortly after Trump's tweet that the image was intended to reference sanctions on Iran.

Trump's tweet also noted that the sanctions were "coming" on Monday, Nov. 5, when the administration says it will reimpose all U.S. sanctions on Iran that had been relaxed under the 2015 nuclear deal brokered during the Obama administration.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.