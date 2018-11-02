Every year, health officials warn people to get their flu shots. Every year, people ignore those calls.

Just 37 percent of U.S. adults were estimated to have been vaccinated last flu season, down 6 percentage points from the year before, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Meanwhile, the CDC estimates the flu killed more than 80,000 people and caused more than 900,000 hospitalizations last year.

"Getting the flu vaccine is better than getting the flu," said Dr. Deborah Lehman, a professor of pediatrics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. "As someone who has watched children die from the flu and heard of adults dying from the flu, it's hard for me to reconcile."

Here are some common misconceptions people have about the flu vaccine and the truth behind them.