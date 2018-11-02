Should you really do nothing amid market volatility? It depends on whether you're 27 or 63

Up and down. Down more. Up a little.

The stock market may be bringing you some motion sickness.

The S&P 500 shed more than 6 percent over the past month, and then rebounded almost 4 percent in the last few days.

Amid volatility, the default advice is often to do nothing. However, as the longest bull market in history possibly wanes, it can be helpful to turn your attention to your own timeline.

"If you have 40 years left to invest, a bear market right now is just noise and should be ignored; in fact, often celebrated," said Doug Bellfy, a certified financial planner at Synergy Financial Planning in South Glastonbury, Connecticut.

On the other hand, Bellfy said, "A stock market crash that starts the day after you retire can cause a permanent lifestyle impact if all your money is invested there."

Here's how you should react and plan for volatility by age.