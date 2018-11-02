If you're planning to retire in 2019, here's how to make sure you're prepared

If you're among the millions of older U.S. workers who will say farewell to full-time work in 2019, now's a good time to make sure you're truly prepared.

Whether you're viewing the next phase of life as retirement, semi-retirement or an unknown adventure, experts say the transition should get more than just a passing once-over.

Roughly 10,000 baby boomers turn 65 every day, the age most often associated with retirement. Of course, not everyone hangs up their working hat at exactly that age, which means your own situation could be very different from that of someone else on the verge of retiring.