President Donald Trump travels to Indiana and West Virginia today, continuing his push for Republican candidates and conservative ideals ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections. On Thursday, he hammered away on immigration in Missouri. (NBC News)

Tesla (TSLA) "probably would not" take money from Saudi Arabia in the wake of the death of Jamal Khashoggi, said CEO Elon Musk, who got into trouble in August for floating a take-private idea on Twitter and later indicating he received interest from the Saudis. (CNBC)

Musk on his 'excruciating' 2018, fights on Twitter, and why Tesla won't build an electric scooter (Recode)

Alkermes (ALKS) shares were under pressure after an FDA panel voted against recommending approval for the Irish drugmaker's experimental depression treatment. (CNBC)

Starbucks (SBUX) shares were marching higher after the coffee giant reported better than expected adjusted quarterly earnings of 62 cents per share. Revenue and comparable store sales also beat. (CNBC)

Kraft Heinz (KHC) shares were sinking after the company issued lower than expected quarterly profit of 78 cents per share. The bottom line was hurt by higher commodity costs and promotional activity. However, revenue beat. (Reuters)

UPS (UPS) is halting pickups of heavy items as of next Wednesday, ahead of a vote on a union contract that expires on Nov. 11. UPS said it's trying to avoid disruptions in the event of a work stoppage. (Reuters)

AT&T-owned (T) HBO and Cinemax have gone dark on the Dish Network (DISH) after the two sides failed to agree on a new distribution deal. AT&T is also the owner of DirecTV, which competes with Dish. (Reuters)

Walmart (WMT) has filed a lawsuit against its longtime credit-card issuer, Synchrony Financial (SYF), alleging breach of contract. Walmart replaced Synchrony as its credit card issuer earlier this summer with Capital One Financial (COF). (WSJ)