Wall Street looks to close out the week with a four-session winning streak. Job growth blew past expectations in October and year-over-year wage gains jumped past 3 percent for the first time since the Great Recession. (CNBC)
US trade deficit rises more than expected (CNBC)
Global stocks are also sharply higher this morning on hopes of a possible thawing in U.S.-China relations. However, Dow futures pared some earlier gains after a White House official threw cold on trade progress reports. (CNBC)
China's stock markets lead surge across Asia on new trade talk hopes (CNBC)
The Dow was set to power higher despite a 5 percent premarket decline in Apple (AAPL) shares. The tech giant late Thursday reported weaker-than-expected iPhone shipments. However, Apple beat estimates on earnings and revenue. (CNBC)
Two more Dow components report earnings this morning: Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX). China online retail giant Alibaba (BABA) also releases quarterly numbers this morning. There are no major companies issuing numbers after the bell today. (CNBC)