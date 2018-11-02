Morning Brief

Morning update: Job growth surges | Apple shares sink | Musk holds nothing back

BY THE NUMBERS

Wall Street looks to close out the week with a four-session winning streak. Job growth blew past expectations in October and year-over-year wage gains jumped past 3 percent for the first time since the Great Recession. (CNBC)

Global stocks are also sharply higher this morning on hopes of a possible thawing in U.S.-China relations. However, Dow futures pared some earlier gains after a White House official threw cold on trade progress reports. (CNBC)

The Dow was set to power higher despite a 5 percent premarket decline in Apple (AAPL) shares. The tech giant late Thursday reported weaker-than-expected iPhone shipments. However, Apple beat estimates on earnings and revenue. (CNBC)

Two more Dow components report earnings this morning: Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX). China online retail giant Alibaba (BABA) also releases quarterly numbers this morning. There are no major companies issuing numbers after the bell today. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

President Donald Trump travels to Indiana and West Virginia today, continuing his push for Republican candidates and conservative ideals ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections. On Thursday, he hammered away on immigration in Missouri. (NBC News)

Tesla (TSLA) "probably would not" take money from Saudi Arabia in the wake of the death of Jamal Khashoggi, said CEO Elon Musk, who got into trouble in August for floating a take-private idea on Twitter and later indicating he received interest from the Saudis. (CNBC)

Alkermes (ALKS) shares were under pressure after an FDA panel voted against recommending approval for the Irish drugmaker's experimental depression treatment. (CNBC)

Starbucks (SBUX) shares were marching higher after the coffee giant reported better than expected adjusted quarterly earnings of 62 cents per share. Revenue and comparable store sales also beat. (CNBC)

Kraft Heinz (KHC) shares were sinking after the company issued lower than expected quarterly profit of 78 cents per share. The bottom line was hurt by higher commodity costs and promotional activity. However, revenue beat. (Reuters)

UPS (UPS) is halting pickups of heavy items as of next Wednesday, ahead of a vote on a union contract that expires on Nov. 11. UPS said it's trying to avoid disruptions in the event of a work stoppage. (Reuters)

AT&T-owned (T) HBO and Cinemax have gone dark on the Dish Network (DISH) after the two sides failed to agree on a new distribution deal. AT&T is also the owner of DirecTV, which competes with Dish. (Reuters)

Walmart (WMT) has filed a lawsuit against its longtime credit-card issuer, Synchrony Financial (SYF), alleging breach of contract. Walmart replaced Synchrony as its credit card issuer earlier this summer with Capital One Financial (COF). (WSJ)

STOCKS TO WATCH

CBS (CBS) issued adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share. Revenue also was slightly exceed estimates. The media company's results were helped by an increase in digital subscriptions and stronger ad sales.

Shake Shack (SHAK) reported quarterly earnings of 21 cents per share, eight cents above estimates, with revenue beating forecasts as well. However, comparable restaurant sales unexpectedly fell, and Shake Shack also gave a weaker than expected outlook.

WW (WTW) reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 94 cents per share, 5 cents short of estimates. The company formerly known as Weight Watchers also saw revenue come up short.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) reported a surprise profit of 14 cents per share. Analysts had anticipated a breakeven quarter. Revenue, however, came in light. The casino operator also announced that CEO Mark Frissora would leave in February.

MetLife (MET) reversed a year ago loss, with an adjusted profit of $1.38 per share in its latest quarter, 11 cents above estimates. Revenue also beat. Improving investment income and favorable underwriting were among the headwinds.

WATERCOOLER

The number of women-owned businesses is on the rise. Four in 10 companies in the U.S. are now majority-owned, operated, and controlled by women, according a new survey. (CNBC)