The world's largest cannabis dispensary opened in Las Vegas. But it's no ordinary dispensary — it's also an entertainment complex where customers can do things like interactive laser graffiti.

Opened Nov. 1, Planet 13 is the largest cannabis dispensary in the world according to the company, at 115,000 square feet.

The 24-hour dispensary, which accounts for 2,300 square feet of the space, will sell Planet 13-branded medical and recreational cannabis products, like capsules, vapes and more.

Beyond selling marijuana products, the attached distillery offers interactive and visual experiences for visitors, like synchronized 3D projections on the lobby walls and walkways lit with sensory activated LED lights, so a trail of colored lights follows guests as they walk.