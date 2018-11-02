VISIT CNBC.COM

The world's largest cannabis dispensary just opened in Vegas—and it has an entertainment complex attached

Saul Loeb

The world's largest cannabis dispensary opened in Las Vegas. But it's no ordinary dispensary — it's also an entertainment complex where customers can do things like interactive laser graffiti.

Opened Nov. 1, Planet 13 is the largest cannabis dispensary in the world according to the company, at 115,000 square feet.

The 24-hour dispensary, which accounts for 2,300 square feet of the space, will sell Planet 13-branded medical and recreational cannabis products, like capsules, vapes and more.

Beyond selling marijuana products, the attached distillery offers interactive and visual experiences for visitors, like synchronized 3D projections on the lobby walls and walkways lit with sensory activated LED lights, so a trail of colored lights follows guests as they walk.

Planet 13

At the entrance, of Planet 13, there are 13, 15-foot LED lotus flowers that can be controlled by visitors as interactive art pieces, according to a press release. Guests can also do laser graffiti by drawing with "spray cans" that shoot laser beams onto a wall.

Planet 13

Currently 40,000 square feet of the space is being used, and there are plans "for a coffee shop, a tasting room for marijuana-infused beer and wine, a lounge for consuming marijuana on-site if that is legalized and space for food," co-CEO Bob Groesbeck said in a press statement.

The store expects over 2,000 people to visit every day, according to Groesbeck.

Nuwu Cannbis Marketplace claimed to be the largest cannabis dispensary in the world when it opened in Las Vegas in 2017. The dispensary is inside a 16,000-square-foot building.

Recreational marijuana use is legal for adults 21 and over in Las Vegas, and Nevada collected more than $69.8 million in marijuana tax revenue during the first year of recreational sales after it legalized the drug in 2017, according to Las Vegas Sun.

