Starbucks app down for some users on first day of holiday cup promotion

Some Starbucks fans looking to get their holiday beverage fix Friday ran into snag when trying to order via the company's app.

Coffee drinkers took to Twitter to complain that they were unable place their orders in the morning, as the app was failing to recognize store locations and wouldn't take orders.

This outage comes the same day that Starbucks is launching its holiday beverages and cups, as well as a free reusable red cup.

"Our sincere apologies," Starbucks said on Twitter. "This was not a scheduled maintenance and we are aware of the difficulties customers are experiencing. We're working quickly to resolve them!"

Starting Friday, the company began offering six holiday beverages — Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chesnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte and Egg Nog Latte — available hot, iced or as a blended Frappuccino. This is a week to 10 days earlier than previous years.

Starbucks will debut a seventh beverage later in the season. Customers can also get special holiday pastries like a sugar plum cheese danish and chocolate swirl brioche.

The company is also using the season to get people in the habit of using reusable cups. It is giving away a free reusable red cup to customers who order a holiday beverage Friday. Customers who use the cup will get 50 cents off their drink order if they order after 2 p.m. For those that don't get their hands on the cup Friday, it can be purchased for $2, according to CEO Kevin Johnson.

Starbucks has been looking to boost its U.S. sales by coaxing customers into stores in the afternoons. Johnson told CNBC Friday it "closed the gap a little bit" in the afternoon, during the latest quarter. Shares were rallying Friday as investors reacted to the improved trends.

Representatives for Starbucks did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.