UK police say two people injured and one arrested in an incident at the Sony offices in London

Two people have been injured and one person arrested in an incident in Kensington, central London, according the U.K.'s Met Police.

Early reports showed that armed officers entered the Sony offices on Derry Street, London, on Friday morning, which led to the evacuation of several buildings. The Met Poilce later confirmed that the incident was not terror related and said one person had been arrested on the scene.

"Police were called at approximately 1100hrs on Friday, 2 November to reports of an incident on Derry Street, W8. Officers, including firearms officers, and London Ambulance Service are in attendance," the police said in a statement.

"Two people have suffered stab injuries — we await an update on their condition. One person has been arrested. No evidence of any firearms involved in this incident."

The Met added that officers remain on scene and the incident remains ongoing.

