US Treasury yields higher ahead of October jobs report

U.S. government debt prices ticked lower as investors looked ahead to the release of October nonfarm payrolls data.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at 3.172 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was higher at 3.411 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Geopolitics has once again taken over markets after President Donald Trump said Thursday there had been progress in trade talks with China. Trump said that trade "discussions are moving along nicely."

On the data front, at 8:30 a.m. ET the U.S. monthly jobs report is due, followed by factory orders at 10:00 a.m. ET. Economists expect the headline jobless rate to hold at 3.7 percent, a near 50-year low. Total nonfarm payroll growth is projected at 190,000, after September's disappointing 134,000.

No Treasury auctions are scheduled for Friday.