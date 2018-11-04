T-Mobile's CEO is putting his $18M penthouse on the market: Here's a look inside

T-Mobile CEO John Legere is selling his luxury New York City penthouse, located in the exclusive Central Park West neighborhood, for nearly $18 million.

The penthouse, part of the 16-story 91 Central Park West building, was recently listed by Compass Real Estate

Legere appears to have struggled to find a buyer for the palatial apartment, and the price tag reflects a hot luxury market that's showing signs of cooling off. In February, the Wall Street Journal reported that the penthouse was listed for $22 million, and the current asking price of $17.96 million is almost exactly what Legere paid for it back in 2015.