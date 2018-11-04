Real Estate

T-Mobile's CEO is putting his $18M penthouse on the market: Here's a look inside

  • T-Mobile CEO John Legere is selling his luxury New York City penthouse, located in the exclusive Central Park West neighborhood, for nearly $18 million.
  • The apartment spans two floors and nearly 3,600 square feet, with four bedrooms and four bathrooms
  • Legere purchased the penthouse in 2015.
91 Central Park West penthouse, view from the terrace 
The penthouse, part of the 16-story 91 Central Park West building, was recently listed by Compass Real Estate

Legere appears to have struggled to find a buyer for the palatial apartment, and the price tag reflects a hot luxury market that's showing signs of cooling off. In February, the Wall Street Journal reported that the penthouse was listed for $22 million, and the current asking price of $17.96 million is almost exactly what Legere paid for it back in 2015.

91 Central park west, bedroom
Compass Real Estate
91 Central park west, bedroom

The apartment spans two floors and nearly 3,600 square feet, and has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Two of the bedrooms have direct views of Central Park, according to the listing.

John Legere's penthouse on Central Park West
Compass Real Estate
John Legere's penthouse on Central Park West

There is also a 1,700 square foot private terrace that extends the length of the building, and is accessible from the living room, dining room and master bedroom.

91 Central Park West penthouse, living room
91 Central Park West penthouse, living room

A wood-burning fireplace is the focal point of the living room, which has towering ceilings over 11 feet high. The pre-war building was designed in "Neo-Renaissance style with Beaux-Arts elements," the listing states.

91 Central Park West, common area
Compass Real Estate
91 Central Park West, common area

The penthouse also features a tower that overlooks Central Park, with stained glass windows and a full wet bar.

91 Central Park West penthouse interior, kitchen
Compass Real Estate
91 Central Park West penthouse interior, kitchen

The cooperative building was completed in 1929 and has 94 residences, along with a list of perks including a fitness center, doorman and children's playroom. Legere's penthouse was once occupied by newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst.

Legere has served as CEO of T-Mobile since 2012.

