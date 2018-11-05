Asia markets set to trade cautiously; Australian stocks down 0.3 percent

Asia Pacific markets were set to start the trading week on a cautious note, ahead of key central bank meetings in the U.S., Australia and New Zealand.

Australia's ASX 200 fell 0.28 percent in early trade, with most sectors trading down. The energy sector was down 0.86 percent as oil stocks sold off. Shares of Santos fell 1.08 percent, Oil Search was down 0.52 percent and Woodside Petroleum declined 1.35 percent.

Oil prices will be closely watched as U.S. sanctions on Iran are set to snap back into place on Monday.

Last week, reports said that President Donald Trump's administration will grant eight jurisdictions special exceptions to continue importing oil from Tehran, with the idea that they will gradually reduce their purchases over time. Oil prices fell last Friday on the back of that news as investors remained concerned about oversupply in the market.

Central banks in the United States, Australia and New Zealand are set to meet this week.

"There is not expected to be any change in policy from either central bank. But we continue to expect the Fed to lift interest rates 25 bpts in December to 2.50 (percent)," Richard Grace, chief currency strategist and head of international economics at the Commonwealth Bank, wrote in a morning note.

Elsewhere, Nikkei futures pointed to a lower open for the Japanese benchmark index — Chicago futures were at 21,970 while Osaka futures traded at 21,980. The Nikkei 225 finished at 22,243.66 in the previous session.

Slowing global growth remains a concern for investors — last month, the International Monetary Fund cut global growth forecast, citing trade tensions between the U.S. and its trading partners.

There have been other indications of a slowdown in growth momentum, including a decline in Purchasing Managers Indexes, an indicator of economic health in the manufacturing and services sectors, across much of Asia, according to Felicity Emmett from ANZ Research.

"In an environment of cooling growth and declining liquidity, market volatility seems unlikely to decline to the soporific days of old any time soon," Emmett said in a morning note.

In the currency market, the dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of its peers, traded at 96.391, down from an earlier high of 96.443.

The Japanese yen traded at 113.13 to the dollar while the Australian dollar traded at $0.7199.