Cramer Remix: The future looks bright for this beaten down cybersecurity stock 31 Mins Ago | 01:05

Shares of cybersecurity firm Symantec have fallen nearly 30 percent this year, but CNBC's Jim Cramer thinks that it's worth taking a second look at the beaten-down stock.

In August, hedge fund Starboard Value invested $670 million into Symantec and nominated five new board members. Starboard Value has "a really consistent long-term track record," Cramer said.

Starboard ended up appointing three board members, including Rick Hill, former CEO of Novellus.

Last week, Symantec reported quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street's estimates. With these strong financial results combined with Starboard Value's involvement, Cramer thinks "the stock will start getting more respect in the not too distant future."