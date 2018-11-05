Cramer's lightning round: Buy WWE as a subscription play

WWE: "It's got a great subscription business. It's entertainment that Strauss Zelnick introduced us to that actually is a two thumbs up situation."

Nokia: "Can it go up? Yes, absolutely. Is it a bad stock? No. Is it the highest quality? No. I do think you need high quality."

Johnson Controls International: "JCI is not a great stock. I don't want you on it. There's so many other industrials that are doing well, and their stocks are struggling. Let's stay away from that one."

GEO Group: "I don't like the private prison thing. It doesn't work for me. I think you have to go with other stocks."

Stamps.com: "I spent a weekend trying to analyze that stock, and the conclusion is: you can't analyze it."