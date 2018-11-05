The last thing to do when preparing to discuss your salary requirements is to come up with two figures. One of those figures, Welch says, should be "a bit above the lowest number you'd be comfortable accepting." The other figure should be "the highest number you think the company would be comfortable paying."
For example, if the lowest salary you'd be willing to accept is $55,000, consider making your lower figure $58,000. If, based on your research, you believe the highest salary the company would be willing to offer you is $65,000, make that your second figure.
The range anchored by these two figures is the answer you should give about your salary requirements. "If your salary offer is somewhere in the middle," Welch says, "that's a good start for both parties."
You should never be surprised when you're asked about your salary requirements — it's essential, Welch says, that you be prepared to deliver a carefully crafted answer.
"Don't blurt out what you think you're worth, or what you think they want to hear," says Welch. "Instead, show your diligence and maturity — it's as easy as one, two, three."
