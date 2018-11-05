It can be a tricky subject to navigate, but when you walk into a job interview, you should always be prepared to answer the question, "What are your salary requirements?"

Bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch says that it's understandable that this common interview question causes many candidates to "panic" — your answer requires strategy, subtlety and confidence.

But challenging though it may be, it's essential that you get this one right. If you undersell yourself when answering this question, Welch tells CNBC Make It, you run the risk of being "underpaid and undervalued from day one." On the other hand, if you oversell yourself, "you could price yourself right out of a job offer."

Below, Welch shares a helpful three-step process to follow when preparing your answer: